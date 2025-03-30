White Sox fall short to Angels in rain-delayed game

Kyren Paris homered on the first pitch he saw after a lengthy rain delay and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday.

Paris — a second-round pick in 2019 — hit his first home run this year after hitting one last season in 51 at-bats. Closer Kenley Jansen gave up a leadoff double to Andrew Vaughn and a walk to Matt Thaiss to begin the bottom of the ninth. He got Miguel Vargas to pop out before inducing a double-play grounder from Brooks Baldwin.

Mike Trout collected his first hit of the season when he singled to load the bases in the top of the first inning. Jorge Soler followed with a sacrifice fly and Yoán Moncada had an RBI ground out for a 2-0 lead.

Nick Maton hit his first career lead-off homer and Luis Robert Jr. singled and scored on a two-out single by Thaiss to tie it at 2.

The delay came in the bottom of the seventh after Thaiss doubled with one out and Vargas worked a full count off reliever Ryan Zeferjahn.

Key moment

Angels reliever Ben Joyce entered after the 2-hour, 48-minute delay and walked Vargas before throwing a wild pitch to put runners on second and third. He retired Baldwin on a fly out to left before getting Lenyn Sosa to pop out.

Key stat

White Sox starting pitchers allowed no earned runs in the series. Sean Burke pitched six scoreless innings on Thursday, and Jonathan Cannon tossed five shutout innings Saturday. Davis Martin allowed two unearned runs in six innings Sunday.

Up next

Martín Pérez makes his White Sox debut on Monday to begin a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins. Tyler Anderson gets his first start for the Angels against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday.