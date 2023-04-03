White Sox home opener a special day for couple after pregame engagement

CHICAGO (CBS) – The party started early at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday for the White Sox home opener against the San Francisco Giants.

CBS 2 had the perfect view alongside those tailgating and the skyline. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman found, this home opener was life changing for one young couple.

The celebration was in full swing outside of the ballpark as a mild day meant fans flocked to the field hours before the first pitch. For the couple, it also marked the beginning of the rest of their lives.

"I kept it a secret for three weeks," said Nathan Dragovon. "That's pretty cool."

Going to Monday's home opener was a first for Dragovon and his girlfriend Kaitlyn Randt, who have been to more than 50 homes games together throughout their four-year relationship. But this space is special to the couple, so Dragovon thought it was the perfect spot to get down on one knee and pop the question.

"It's definitely had a huge impact on our relationship," he said. "I mean, we always go just me and her."

Randt added, "I saw my family walking up and I said, 'Are they going to meet for the game?' He was like, 'I don't know.' Then we were taking pictures and then he just got down."

"This is something we go to every single year," she said. "It's been probably more than 50 games."

The rain held off for the proposal. Randt said she was completely shocked.

CBS 2 asked if they had thoughts about somehow incorporating the White Sox into their wedding day, something they said is still under consideration.