Tanner Murray hits first MLB homer and White Sox edge Royals 6-5 after 3-hour rain delay

Tanner Murray hit his first major league home run, Colson Montgomery also connected and the Chicago White Sox outlasted the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Sunday after the first pitch was pushed back 3 hours because of rain.

Dustin Harris led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit double and scored the tiebreaking run for the White Sox on a wild pitch by John Schreiber (0-2).

Chicago equaled a club record by using nine pitchers in a nine-inning game. That mark was set against Cleveland on Sept. 14, 1997.

The last four White Sox relievers — Bryan Hudson, Jordan Leasure (1-0), Lucas Sims and Seranthony Domínguez — combined for six strikeouts in 4 1/3 hitless innings. Domínguez got three outs for his third save.

Following the long delay, Murray launched a two-run homer off starter Noah Cameron in the second to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. That snapped a scoreless streak for Chicago that lasted 21 2/3 innings.

It was the second career hit for the 26-year-old Murray, who debuted in the majors on April 5.