White Sox dominate Twins at Rate Field with 8-0 win

Colson Montgomery homered for the third straight game, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 8-0 on Sunday.

Edgar Quero drove in three runs for Chicago, and Kyle Teel had three hits and two RBIs. Mike Tauchman had two hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot.

The last-place White Sox posted their second straight win following a stretch of seven losses in eight games. It was the team's first series win against the Twins since July 2023.

Taj Bradley (6-7) was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in five innings in his first start with Minnesota. The Twins finished with five hits.

White Sox right-hander Yoendrys Gómez struck out six in 4 2/3 innings in his third career start. Brandon Eisert (3-5) got four outs for the win.

Quero capped a three-run first with a two-run single, driving in Miguel Vargas and Teel. Montgomery connected for a two-run shot in the second, lifting the White Sox to a 7-0 lead.

Montgomery also hit his first career grand slam in Chicago's 7-3 victory on Saturday night. The rookie shortstop has 13 homers in 42 games since making his big league debut on July 4.

Quero added another RBI single in the seventh.