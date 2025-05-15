White Sox Charities hosting garage sale, including autographed baseballs, apparel at Rate Field

First White Sox Charities garage sale happening this weekend

The first White Sox Charities garage sale is happening this weekend at Rate Field.

Fans can buy everything from clubhouse apparel to autographed baseballs on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be game-worn jerseys and promotional items.

The proceeds of the event go to the Chicago-based organizations and nonprofits.

Be advised that it is a cashless event.

The sale is open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

White Sox back in action on Thursday

The team's standings so far this season are 14-29.

Their next game is Thursday at 11:40 against the Cincinnati Reds.