Watch CBS News
Sports

Chicago White Sox, Dylan Cease avoid arbitration with $8 million, 1-year deal

By The Associated Press

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox avoided arbitration, agreeing Thursday to an $8 million, one-year deal.

Cease, who has been mentioned in trade rumors, struggled last season after finishing second in the 2022 AL Cy Young Award vote. The 28-year-old right-hander was 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts.

The White Sox also reached agreements with slugger Andrew Vaughn ($3.25 million) and right-hander Michael Kopech ($3 million) as well as infielder Nicky Lopez ($4.3 million), and pitchers Michael Soroka ($3 million), Touki Toussaint ($1.3 million) and Garrett Crochet ($800,000). Chicago has deals with all seven of its arbitration-eligible players.

Vaughn hit 21 homers and drove in 80 runs while batting .258 last season. Kopech's ERA jumped from 3.54 in 2022 to 5.43 last year, when he was 5-12 in 27 starts and three relief appearances.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

First published on January 12, 2024 / 2:38 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.