White Sox call up catcher Kyle Teel; team's No. 2 prospect to start against Royals

The Chicago White Sox have called up another one of their top prospects, catcher Kyle Teel. To make room, they've sent down another young catcher to AAA Charlotte, Korey Lee.

Teel will start behind the plate while batting sixth on Friday night in his Major League Baseball debut against the Kansas City Royals.

The 23-year-old was acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox in December.

The athleticism of the White Sox' No. 2 prospect has been on full display in Charlotte, where he was hitting .295 with eight home runs and 30 RBI in 50 games, and taking a few ground balls at first base, but the plan is for Teel to be a catcher in Chicago and he's pumped to see his dream become reality.

"I'm just pure excitement. You know, it's hard to honestly describe it, because you imagine this day, and when it comes true, it feels a little different than you imagine it, but it's just really special," Teel said. "Again, you know, it's something I worked my whole life for. It's really special when you walk in the locker room and you see your nameplate on your locker. It's like, 'wow.' Like, 'I did it. I'm here, and I'm ready to go."

Teel said the first person he called was his dad, Garrett. He has an extensive list of family watching his White Sox debut, with 27 members in attendance at Rate Field.

When Chase Meidroth, another prospect who was acquired by the White Sox in the Crochet deal, was brought up in April, Meirdroth told Teel he might need a collared shirt for his major league arrival, and Teel gave the infielder one of his own.

So Charlotte manager Sergio Santos returned the favor when he broke the news to Teel that he was going to Chicago, handing over a new shirt.

Teel was the No. 14 pick in the 2023 amateur draft out of the University of Virginia. His arrival marks a positive moment for a last-place White Sox team in the middle of a painful rebuilding process.