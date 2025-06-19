Contreras and Pozo rally Cardinals past White Sox in 1st game of doubleheader

Willson Contreras hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and pinch-hitter Yohel Pozo singled home the go-ahead run as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the skidding Chicago White Sox 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Chicago reliever Cam Booser (1-4) began the eighth with a 4-2 lead and gave up a leadoff single to Alec Burleson. Contreras hit the next pitch out to left-center for a two-run shot.

Nolan Gorman reached on Booser's throwing error and scored the tiebreaking run with two outs when Pozo hit a line drive to left field on a full-count pitch, sending the White Sox to their seventh consecutive defeat.

St. Louis has won three of four since a six-game slide.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with nobody out in the first against Sean Burke but managed only Contreras' sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

Chicago tied it on shortstop Masyn Winn's throwing error in the fourth and took a 2-1 lead when Andrew Benintendi tripled and scored on Miguel Vargas' single in the fifth.

Brandon Eisert replaced Burke with two on in the sixth and walked Nolan Arenado intentionally before walking Lars Nootbaar on five pitches to make it 2-all.

Lenyn Sosa struck out against Steven Matz leading off the sixth but reached first base on a wild pitch. Michael A. Taylor hit his fourth homer one out later to give the White Sox a 4-2 lead.

Cardinals starter Erick Fedde allowed two runs — one earned — and six hits in five innings. Andre Granillo (1-0) got the final out in the seventh for his first major league win.

Phil Maton pitched a scoreless eighth and Ryan Helsley finished for his 14th save in 19 opportunities.

Burke gave up two runs — one earned — and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Contreras' tying homer perhaps rattled Booser, who followed with a throwing error that allowed Gorman to reach and a wild pitch that put him in scoring position.

Contreras became the first Cardinals player to hit 10 homers this season — in the team's 74th game.

In the makeup of Wednesday night's rainout, Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (1-1, 3.09 ERA) started Game 2 opposite White Sox rookie Mike Vasil (3-2, 1.99).