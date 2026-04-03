Peters' single caps 2-run 10th as White Sox beat Blue Jays 5-4 in home opener

Tristan Peters capped a two-run 10th inning with an RBI single and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in a wild home opener on Friday.

Toronto's Andrés Giménez tied it at 3 in the eighth with a two-run homer against Jordan Leasure. The Blue Jays went ahead with two outs in the 10th when Miguel Vargas' throw to first on George Springer's grounder pulled Munetaka Murakami off the bag, allowing Davis Schneider to score from third.

The call was upheld after a review, but the White Sox answered in the bottom half against Jeff Hoffman.

They had Vargas on third with two outs when catcher Tyler Heineman threw wildly to first on Derek Hill's bunt single, allowing the tying run to come in. Hill took second on the play and came around when Peters lined a single to right, giving the White Sox just their second win in seven games this season.

Austin Hays gave Chicago a 3-1 lead in the third with a two-run single. Sean Burke dominated over six innings after Grant Taylor retired the game's first three batters. Seranthony Domínguez (1-1) came on with two outs in the ninth and a runner on second. He struck out Kazuma Okamoto and then worked the 10th.

Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease lasted 4 1/3 innings against his former team. The right-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in his second start at Rate Field since a trade to San Diego before the 2024 season. He also mishandled a throw covering first base in the first inning as the White Sox took a 1-0 lead.

LHP Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA) looks to build on a solid start for Toronto after striking out nine in the win over the Athletics on Sunday. White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (0-0, 3.86), who spent the past two seasons in Japan, makes his second start. ___

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