White Sox move Tuesday's game against Baltimore Orioles earlier due to cold forecast

The weather keeps messing with the White Sox schedule. First their home opener was postponed for storms, now Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles has been moved earlier for forecasted cold.

The game was originally scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. start at The Rate, but has been rescheduled to 2:10 p.m.

The CBS News Chicago's First Alert Weather team's forecast shows a cooler day Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but a low of 32 degrees at night with the possibility of a quick round of rain and snow.

All tickets for Tuesday's game – including parking passes, stadium passes, Ballpark Pass tickets and patio tickets – will be honored for the new start time, with no exchange needed.

Parking lots will open at 12:10 pm., and gates to Rate Field will open at 12:40 p.m.