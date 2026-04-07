White Sox ACE 13-and-under players take field with pros during spring training

Some young Chicago White Sox ACE players got the trip of a lifetime recently.

Four teammates on the ACE 13U, or 13-and-under squad, got to travel to spring training with the pros. They didn't go to Arizona just to watch the players — they got to be part of the team on the field.

"The experience felt like you were an actual big-leaguer, at a such young age," said ACE 13U player James Nash. "We woke up, did exactly what they did, went to sleep doing exactly what they did still."

James said he was a little nervous, but he "did really good."

"My favorite experience was like when I got to catch with the MLB catchers," added ACE 13U player Parker Jones. "It felt like I was like actual big-league. It was really good for me."

The ACE, or Amateur City Elite, program, was established in 2007 with the goal of helping young baseball players go to college. They practice year-round and play in tournaments across the country.

"As they get older, college coaches start to come out and see them with the hope to get recruited," said White Sox director of ACE and Community Baseball Programs Troy Williams.

Hundreds of youngsters come to the ACE 13U trials, and some are selected.

"Over the years, the program has grown so much now, and these guys put in the work, you know, credit to them and their parents for training them and getting them ready for us," Williams said.