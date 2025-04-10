Where to get vaccinated against measles in Chicago

As measles outbreaks continue to grow nationwide, the Chicago Department of Public Health is encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

So far, no cases have been reported in the city, but this week, Indiana reported its first measles case of 2025.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact. According to CDPH, if one person has measles, up to nine out of 10 people nearby can become infected if they are not immune.

Vaccination clinics are located throughout the city. Some of Chicago's available clinics include:

Greater Lawn West 55th Street Health Hub, 4150 W. 55th Street

Uptown West Wilson Avenue Health Hub, 845 W. Wilson Ave., 2nd level

Pilsen South Ashland Health Hub, 1713 S. Ashland Ave.

Roseland East 115th Street Health Hub, 200 E. 115th St., 2nd fl.

Chicago's mobile vaccine schedule can be found here.

According to the CDPH, Chicago residents traveling internationally or to domestic locations with measles outbreaks should ensure full protection with MMR before traveling.

A full list of measles symptoms can be found on the CDC website.

Texas measles outbreak

Texas health officials have reported over 500 cases of measles, with over 50 hospitalizations.

As CBS News reported, the ongoing outbreak in Texas and neighboring states has driven this year's tally of U.S. measles cases to the highest levels seen since a large wave of cases in 2019, which was the worst in the U.S. in decades.

As of April 7, a second child died from measles-related causes in Texas.

Smaller outbreaks are also ongoing in New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, and Kansas.