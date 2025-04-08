Indiana reports first measles case of the year

The Indiana Department of Health reported the first case of measles in the state of 2025.

The person was only identified as an unvaccinated minor in Allen County, Indiana. The child is expected to recover.

State and public health officials are working to confirm any additional cases.

This is the first case in Indiana since measles was confirmed in a Lake County resident in early 2024.

According to health officials, a single measles case is considered an "outbreak" because it is so easily spread. A full list of measles symptoms can be found on the CDC website. Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact. According to MDHHS, the disease "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present."

Illinois has had one reported case so far. Chicago health officials are urging people to make sure they've been vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.

In nearby Michigan, there have been three reported measles cases so far.

Texas measles outbreak

According to the CDC, Texas has reported over 400 cases of measles as of April 7, 2025.

As CBS News reported, the ongoing outbreak in Texas and neighboring states has driven this year's tally of U.S. measles cases to the highest levels seen since a large wave of cases in 2019, which was the worst in the U.S. in decades.

As of April 7, a second child died from measles-related causes in Texas.

Smaller outbreaks are also ongoing in New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio and Kansas.

