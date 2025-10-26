Animal behavioral consultant gives advice on what to do if pet is exposed to chemical agent

There's a growing concern for innocent bystanders and their pets in neighborhoods where tear gas, pepper balls, and smoke grenades are being used by federal agents.

In videos like in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on Kildare Avenue over the weekend, several dogs were seen with their owners.

Since then, Steve Dale, a certified animal behavior consultant, spoke with CBS News Chicago about protecting pets in the event they're exposed to a chemical agent.

"Dogs and cats have a more sensitive respiratory system than we do," said Steve Dale. "It's not news when I say their sense of smell far exceed our own."

Dale gives the signs on what to look for if you think your pet has been exposed to tear gas or any other chemical agent.

"They have runny eyes, they look uncomfortable because they are. They may be coughing. What you can and should do first of all wipe them down, give them a few minutes. If that doesn't help, contact your veterinarian."

Dale also said that bird health is even more concerning because of their extreme sensitivity to odors and fumes.

He said that if tear gas is deployed outside a house that has its windows open, and a pet bird is inside, it could be fatal.