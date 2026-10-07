What time is the Chicago White Sox game today? South Siders could sweep ALDS with Game 3 win against Guardians

The Chicago White Sox could clinch a spot in the championship round of the playoffs with a win against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field with a three-game sweep.

The White Sox last clinched a postseason series at home when Jiggs Donahue and George Davis helped the South Siders beat the Chicago Cubs in Game 6 of the 1906 World Series.

That's how long it's been. And the Guardians have absolutely no interest in being on the other side of the field for the end of that streak.

Chicago leads Cleveland 2-0 in their best-of-five ALDS going into Game 3 on Wednesday at Rate Field. The White Sox are hoping to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2005, while the Guardians are looking to take one step toward a remarkable comeback.

"For us the mindset is very clear: We've got to win another game because we don't have the luxury to lose another one," Guardians third baseman José Ramírez said.

It's a beautiful day for baseball in Chicago Wednesday, and while Rate Field was quiet in the morning the buzz will be building quickly. A sign posted to the box office says postseason tickets are only available online – and the Sox's ticketing site says they're sold out – but some superfans said they heard otherwise and will be heading down to try their luck.

"Look, that's a box office right there. What do they do at a box office? They sell tickets! So why not? Nothing ventured, nothing gained," said fan Mark Savidge. "Might as well come out here and try to get a ticket."

"This is my team, do or die. I ride with the Sox, wine or lose, and right now they're winning, and I think the energy in the park today is going to be electric," said fan Tony Guillen.

It's the first home playoff date for Chicago since 2021, marking another moment in a surprising season after losing a total of 324 games over the previous three years. The team is encouraging its fans to wear black for a "blackout."

"I think it's going to be electric," White Sox reliever Bryan Hudson said Tuesday. "I don't think it will be anything we're used to or we've been in this year. I think it's going to be awesome. I think all the boys are going to have some extra adrenaline."

Chicago was much improved at home this season, going 48-33 after finishing with a 33-48 record at Rate Field in 2025. It won four of its six home games against Cleveland in the regular season.

While this is new territory for most of the White Sox, the Guardians are in the playoffs for the third straight year. The AL Central champions were better on the road (44-37) than they were at home (41-40) this season.

What time is the White Sox game?





The White Sox game is at 3 p.m. CDT at Rate Field in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

How to watch the White Sox game today?





If you didn't get a ticket to watch in person, the game will air on TBS and truTV or stream on HBO Max and other streaming services that have TBS and truTV.

Who is playing for the White Sox game?





The full lineup for the White Sox hasn't been announced yet, but we do know who's pitching.

Each team is going with an opener. Left-hander Sean Newcomb starts for Chicago, and right-hander Daniel Espino takes the mound for Cleveland.

The White Sox have relied on their relievers while winning their first four playoff games this year. They are the only MLB team in the modern era to have their bullpen pitch five-plus innings, strike out five-plus batters and earn the win in four consecutive games, regular or postseason, according to Stats Perform.

Newcomb worked two scoreless innings after Anthony Kay got the first out for Chicago during a 4-3 win in Game 2 on Monday.

"We've leaned heavily on our bullpen, not only throughout the season but certainly here in the playoffs as well," general manager Chris Getz said. "Is it creative? It is. Do we need to be different? We do. But we're also leaning into the strengths of our pitching staff and our team."

Chicago has been helped by off days after the first two games in the series. If Cleveland avoids elimination in Game 3, the teams will play again on Thursday.

Espino made his first career playoff appearance in the series opener, getting two outs in relief of Parker Messick. The 25-year-old Espino has long been considered one of the team's top prospects, but he was hampered by shoulder injuries before making his major league debut in June.

"You just go out there and believe in your abilities and be confident on the work that you've put in," Espino said. "And I can tell you, I'm prepared for this moment."