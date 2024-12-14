Wet, windy conditions Saturday in Chicago with minor ice accumulations in NW suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Grab the umbrella as wet and windy weather conditions are expected for Saturday in Chicago.

Clouds are dominating the area Saturday morning, and rain will start to move in by lunchtime. For areas north and west of the city, a wintry mix will be possible at times, especially during the early afternoon, with sleet and freezing rain being a main concern. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for De Kalb and McHenry counties from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Surface temperatures could still be below freezing for at least the first half of the day, which could result in a thin sheet of ice, especially for northern Illinois. Until temperatures warm up enough during the late afternoon into the upper 30s, a light wintry mix will be possible, but for the majority of Chicagoland, the precipitation type will primarily be rain.

Temperatures overnight will remain in the upper 30s, with soaking rainfall. Sunday morning's weather will feature leftover rain showers and areas of fog. It will be warmer, with highs in the middle 40s, and Chicago will start to dry out from the rain by mid-morning.

Saturday at a glimpse

Late daytime high of 38. Windy, gusts nearly 30 miles per hour. Morning clouds, evening rain, and a wintry mix north and west.

Widespread rain by tonight

Steady temps in the upper 30s. Windy with widespread rain, fog develops.

Fog and showers early Sunday

Afternoon clearing. High of 44.

