Chicago First Alert Weather: Wet to start, clouds for the remainder

By Laura Bannon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dreary and wet to start, lingering clouds later
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dreary and wet to start, lingering clouds later 02:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dreary, raw, and wet start the final Friday of the year but that wraps up by mid-day as clouds dominate for the afternoon. 

Breezy and chilly before clouds depart tonight. Lows fall back near to below freezing. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs near 40 degrees. 

Turning colder both NYE/NYD as highs struggle in the 30s. Light snow chance developing for Sunday afternoon -- minor accumulations expected. 

TODAY: LINGERING MORNING LIGHT RAIN/DRIZZLE - BREEZY & CHILLY HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKY, COLDER LOW: 29

TOMORROW: SUN TO START THEN CLOUDS RETURN & BRISK HIGH: 40

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 7:06 AM CST

