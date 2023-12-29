Chicago First Alert Weather: Wet to start, clouds for the remainder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dreary, raw, and wet start the final Friday of the year but that wraps up by mid-day as clouds dominate for the afternoon.
Breezy and chilly before clouds depart tonight. Lows fall back near to below freezing. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs near 40 degrees.
Turning colder both NYE/NYD as highs struggle in the 30s. Light snow chance developing for Sunday afternoon -- minor accumulations expected.
TODAY: LINGERING MORNING LIGHT RAIN/DRIZZLE - BREEZY & CHILLY HIGH: 42
TONIGHT: CLEARING SKY, COLDER LOW: 29
TOMORROW: SUN TO START THEN CLOUDS RETURN & BRISK HIGH: 40
