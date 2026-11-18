Cook County authorities on Wednesday released the names of the two girls who were killed when an Amtrak train hit a car last week in Western Springs, Illinois.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said 9-year-old Summer Callarman and 9-year-old Giana Hovarka were killed on Nov. 11 when a train hit their vehicle on the tracks at Wolf Road in Western Springs. Police have said the driver was critically injured in the crash.

The Amtrak train was headed from Chicago to Quincy, Illinois, at the time.

The village said early reports indicate the railroad crossing gates were functioning and down at the time of the crash.

A witness told CBS News Chicago the driver disobeyed the gates and drove across the tracks.

The car burst into flames in the aftermath of the crash.

Summer and Giana were students at Pleasantdale School District 107.

"The girls had been in our school since kindergarten. So lots of connections there. Lots of connections for the girls. Lots of connections for the families," District 107 superintendent Dr. Dave Palzet said the day after the crash.