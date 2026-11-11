Amtrak train crash in Western Springs, Illinois, kills 2 and injures 1 other; Metra BNSF service impacted

Two people are dead after an Amtrak train hit a car near Western Springs, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

Western Springs officials said a westbound Amtrak train hit a car on the tracks at Wolf Road around 8 a.m.

Officials said two people died and one person was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood.

Western Springs officials confirmed no Amtrak passengers were injured and all were able to safely disembark from the train after the crash.

Metra confirmed that multiple inbound and outbound BNSF trains were canceled as a result of the Amtrak crash on the same tracks the BNSF line uses.

BNSF trains were not expected to resume service at least until noon. Metra recommended riders use Southwest Service or Heritage Corridor trains instead, and warned there could be significant crowding at Union Station on Wednesday evening.

Crossings at Grand Avenue and Wolf Road are closed. Lawn Avenue remains open.

Extensive delays are expected. Commuters can check Metra's website for service updates.