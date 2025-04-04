West suburban man released from ICE custody to allow kidney donation

A west suburban man is being temporarily released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody to donate his kidney to his brother.

Jose Gregorio Gonzalez was detained by ICE on March 3 when he accompanied his brother to a dialysis appointment. His brother, Jose Alfredo Gonzalez, suffers from 100% kidney failure, according to representatives from The Resurrection Project.

According to The Resurrection Project, Gonzalez is his brother's only viable kidney donor. Jose Alfredo Gonzalez depends on thrice-weekly dialysis to survive.

Gonzalez's initial request for a stay of removal was denied, and advocates elevated his case to an ICE Chicago Field Supervisor. Advocates, elected officials, faith leaders and community members also held a vigil calling for his release.

The Resurrection Project announced Gonzalez had been granted a temporary release by ICE on Wednesday.

"This decision recognizes that our fundamental human rights transcend immigration status and that our communities have the power to demand that our humanity be recognized," said Erendira Rendón, chief programs officer for The Resurrection Project.