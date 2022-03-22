'A lot of us actually care about their wellbeing': West Side Police and Youth Sports Conference brings kids and cops together on the court and off

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Chicago's West Side, there's a effort to create community for kids through sports and this year, those kids are getting guidance from a unique place.

This basketball season saw a first for the West Side Police and Youth Sports Conference: Teams coached by Cook County Sheriff's police officers. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek has more on two groups learning a lot of lessons through their on the court experience.

"If you keep your hands up at all times, you'll get the ball a lot quicker."

The basketball players of Ericson Elementary have come a long way in their inaugural season.

"When they first came in, we looked bad. And when I say 'we looked bad,' I'm not talking about the kids. I'm talking about the coaching staff." said former Illinois State Trooper Carlton Reives, now Restorative Justice Coordinator for Leif Ericson.

The coaching staff which includes six sheriff's officers. Other sheriff's office employees, plus school staff, are included as new to the role of coaching as the players were to playing.

"If you see them now, all the work, sweat and tears they put in, they've gotten really good," Reives said.

As part of the Westside Police & Youth Sports Conference, measuring the growth of a season is as much about the tangibles of basketball.

"It feels amazing to get points for my team," said 12-year-old Arshaun Archibald, who's in the fifth grade.

As it is the intangibles of life.

"They're being taught discipline, respect, things that you have to have in life and being combined with the sheriff's office, they get to deal with the police," Reives said.

But having sheriff's officers as coaches?

"I thought about it. (It) was just going to be crazy," Archibald said.

That hasn't been the case.

"When I mess up, they just come talk to me, tell me what I did and what I need to work on," Archibald said.

"I can say, 'hey, listen. I did that. I've been where you are. I literally went to the same school, had the same problems, faced the same issues. I overcame, adapted and you can do the same'," Reives said.

"What can we do to keep them out of the system. Something like this helps them because it shows that a lot of us actually care about what they're doing and their wellbeing," said Gregory Lindsey, Customer Service Supervisor for Sheriff's Office.

As enriching for the players as it is for their coaches.

"I feel like a celebrity when I hit a shot because a lot of people screaming," said 12-year-old Alayla Preston.

"When the kids learn that they can be successful, and when it clicks in their mind, that's powerful for me," Reives said.