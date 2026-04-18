$10,000 reward offered in deadly West Side mass shooting

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection to a deadly mass shooting in West Garfield Park.

Three people were killed and one other was wounded in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Police said, around 4:45 p.m., the four victims were near the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Maypole Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up, and at least two people got out and started shooting. The shooting happened outside a barbershop and convenience store on the corner of Pulaski Road and Maypole Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner identified the 32-year-old victim as Rickia Williams.

A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male victim of unknown age was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-535-7867.