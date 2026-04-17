3 dead, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

Three people were killed and one other was wounded in a shooting on Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said, around 4:45 p.m., the four victims were near the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Maypole Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up, and at least two people got out and started shooting. The shooting happened outside a barbershop and convenience store on the corner of Pulaski Road and Maypole Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male victim of unknown age was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said another person also was taken to a hospital in good to fair condition, but had not been shot.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.