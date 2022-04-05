'We wanted to make an impact': West Side manufacturing company provides more than 100 jobs in the community

West Side manufacturing company provides more than 100 jobs in the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Black owned, family-based company strives to bring economic development to the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The Will Group is the epitome of making an impact in their community. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the family about how their investment is making a difference.

Streetlights and additional electrical products made for the city are being made in North Lawndale by people of color.

"It's hard to be what you can't see."

The Will Group is a Black-owned, family-based company, founded by Stephen Davis. His son, Joshua Davis, is the president of the company. His daughter, Jessica Garmon, serves as the Chief Operating Officer.

The new 60,000 square foot K-Town Business Centre has provided more than 100 jobs within the community.

"We decided that we wanted to make an investment on the West Side, specifically North Lawndale. We found land that hadn't been on the tax rolls for nearly 30 years. We wanted to do more than just create a business. We wanted to make an impact," said Stephen Davis.

The majority of their employees are people of color.

"We are so proud that we have 79% minority women that we hire here. It's so important," said Jessica Garmon.

They believe creating jobs raises living standards, neighborhood by neighborhood.

"I don't believe I can solve all the world's ills, but I do wake up at night trying to think how can we leave it a little bit better than we found it, said Stephen Davis.

Mr. Davis chose the North Lawndale neighborhood because of its struggles with drugs and violence and wanted to give those who live in the community an opportunity to work in the trade business.

"As we know, during the recession, African American males, 18 to 24 were at 50% unemployment. So we specifically targeted a community we thought we could be impactful," said Stephen Davis.

Mr. Davis said the North Lawndale community has not only embraced his company, but is looking out for them as well.

"Someone left the garage door open. And one of the young men from the community, who knew who we were, called me on my cellphone to say, 'hey brother Davis. Someone left your building and the garage door is open. I'm going to stand here until you send somebody to close the door.' That's the kind of community love since we've been on the West Side," he said.

K-Town Business Centre opened its doors in the North Lawndale neighborhood nearly two years ago. It's a nearly $200 million investment.

They're currently looking to hire manufacturing and assembly professionals.

🎥 SNEAK PEAK: Tune into CBS Chicago’s Evening News tonight at 5pm & 10pm CT to hear from Stephen L. Davis, Jessica... Posted by The Will Group Inc. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022