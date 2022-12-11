Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers host jingle & mingle jazz party for veterans

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Volunteers host jingle & mingle jazz party for veterans
Volunteers host jingle & mingle jazz party for veterans 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people who live on the West Side got a chance to jingle and mingle to some jazz on Sunday.

The South Austin Neighborhood Association and the Austin Veterans Community Association hosted a gathering for veterans at the Columbus Park Refectory.

Their volunteers usually visit nursing homes for the holidays, but decided on a party for Sunday afternoon so everyone could get together after church and catch up.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 5:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.