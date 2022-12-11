Volunteers host jingle & mingle jazz party for veterans
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people who live on the West Side got a chance to jingle and mingle to some jazz on Sunday.
The South Austin Neighborhood Association and the Austin Veterans Community Association hosted a gathering for veterans at the Columbus Park Refectory.
Their volunteers usually visit nursing homes for the holidays, but decided on a party for Sunday afternoon so everyone could get together after church and catch up.
