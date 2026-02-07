Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot inside home on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was shot in the leg inside a home on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. 

Around 3:40 a.m., Chicago police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue and found a 68-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said he was shot inside the home, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting an unknown at this time. 

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized. 

Police are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue