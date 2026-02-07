Man shot inside home on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot in the leg inside a home on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., Chicago police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue and found a 68-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said he was shot inside the home, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting an unknown at this time.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Police are investigating.