West Side gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, one critically injured

Two teens shot outside gas station in Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon at a gas station on the city's West Side, and one of them was killed.

The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. at the BP gas station at 601 S. Independence Blvd., right off the Eisenhower Expressway in the Homan Square community.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the legs and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Police marked several shell casings at the scene.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.