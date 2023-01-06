Watch CBS News
West Side gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, one critically injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon at a gas station on the city's West Side, and one of them was killed.

The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. at the BP gas station at 601 S. Independence Blvd., right off the Eisenhower Expressway in the Homan Square community.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the legs and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Police marked several shell casings at the scene.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

