West Side's Cocoa Chili, South Shore's Majani look forward to broadening horizons during Chicago Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a sign of a relative return to normal, Chicago Restaurant Week is back – and tables are booked for in-person dining.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman met two chefs who call this year a game-changer. They are trying something new in hopes of bringing you into their neighborhood – and they're using their food to just that.

They were busily chopping Friday in night in the kitchen at Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering, as owner Niquenya Collins and her small team made up of just family – her son and brother – prepared for Restaurant Week.

"Food is a universal unifier," Collins said.

Collins' kitchen is inside the incubator The Hatchery, at 135 N. Kedzie Ave. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Inside, she is one of dozens of chefs growing her business.

First, she operated her business for takeout and catering. Now, she will transform a conference room into a fine dining experience.

"We want to really tap into that experience of food," Collins said.

At Cocoa Chili, you'll find Afro-Caribbean flavors. And yes, cocoa chili –chili con carne y frijoles with a cocoa chili spice blend - is on the menu.

The inspiration comes from Collins' grandmother, growing up in a fusion-flavor-filled household.

"It's really sad she's not here to see it," Collins said, "because she would love this. She would absolutely love this."

Meanwhile, 14 miles away in South Shore, you'll find the community's only dine-in option at Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine, 7167 S. Exchange Ave. The kitchen there was busy Friday, serving up eager Restaurant Week diners for the first time.

"We certainly would like to see more restaurants participate," said Chef Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel. "We'd like to see more restaurants, period, in our community."

Chef Emmanuel and his wife live and work in South Shore. They are hoping to use Restaurant Week to inspire other restaurateurs to open up there.

"We wanted to be able to share what we thought was amazing cuisine with the community," Emmanuel said.

A total of 350 restaurants are on the list in the city and suburbs. Chicago Restaurant Week runs through April 10.