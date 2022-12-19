Driver slams into dry cleaners, mattress store in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle jumped a curb and slammed into a dry cleaners and mattress store on Devon Avenue in West Rogers Park Monday morning.

An 82-year-old man was driving a Subaru on Devon Avenue just east of Sacramento Avenue when he lost control and jumped a curb, police said.

He crashed into Mattress King, 2952 W. Devon Ave., and Dove 1 Cleaners, 2954 W. Devon Ave.

The damage to both businesses was extensive.

The owner of Dove 1 Cleaners said he heard a loud boom, and then he saw the Subaru heading his way.

"It hit next door, the window, and just came inside my store," said Dove 1 Cleaners owner Jack Kim, "and it was like, the car was running, and the wheels kept turning, and the tire, burning smoke, was all inside my store."

The car actually hit the dressing room at the dry cleaners, but fortunately, no one was inside. The driver was taken to Swedish Hospital on good condition, and no citations were issued.