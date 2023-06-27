Watch CBS News
Local News

West Peoria man rescues family from burning building

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

West Peoria man rescues family from burning building
West Peoria man rescues family from burning building 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father, running short on time, makes a courageous call to save his children from a burning building.

The tense moments were all caught on camera.

Kaleb Martin and his five and seven-year-old daughters were trapped on the top floor of their apartment building in West Peoria, surrounded by a raging fire.

Three stories below, rescuers stretched out a sheet ready to catch the children. Martin had to summon the courage to do the unthinkable.

"The guy that you see on the video said 'You trust me. You have my word.' I counted to three. I looked down at that thing. And I let her go," Martin said.

It was a perfect catch.

Martin and his fiancée got down via a rescue ladder injured but expected to be OK.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 4:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.