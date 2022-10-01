Watch CBS News
West Loop Community Organization partners with POW to host free Self-defense classes

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago West Loop community organization is hosting free self-defense classes Saturday.

Instructors from POW gym will teach women basic skills and techniques to defend themselves against attackers.

The classes start at 10:30 a.m. at the gym near Racine and Jackson Boulevard.

Additional classes will be offered Mondays starting at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. until Oct. 15. 

First published on October 1, 2022 / 9:51 AM

