West Loop Community Organization partners with POW to host free Self-defense classes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago West Loop community organization is hosting free self-defense classes Saturday.

Instructors from POW gym will teach women basic skills and techniques to defend themselves against attackers.

The classes start at 10:30 a.m. at the gym near Racine and Jackson Boulevard.

Additional classes will be offered Mondays starting at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. until Oct. 15.