Teen charged with kidnapping woman and baby in Chicago carjacking

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on kidnapping charges after police said she was involved in the carjacking of a woman and a baby in the West Loop on Tuesday.

Police said, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl were in the back seat of a car in the 400 block of West Harrison Street, when two people got in the car and started driving.

When the car got to the intersection of Harrison and Paulina streets, the carjackers pulled out a gun and forced the victims out of the car.

The victims were not injured in the carjacking, and police later recovered the stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of South King Drive.

Two people were taken into custody. On Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl was charged with one count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

