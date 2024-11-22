Watch CBS News
6 people injured in apartment fire on Chicago's West Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured in an apartment fire in West Humboldt Park early Friday morning. 

Chicago fire officials said the fire broke out inside a two-story multi-unit building, the 4300 block of West Thomas, around 2 a.m. 

Firefighters quickly rescued four men inside the building and treated them on the scene. Two women were later found and taken to a local hospital. 

The victims, in their 70s, suffered smoke inhalation. One of the women treated was in serious condition. 

"Our company found heavy fire in the basement," Deputy Chief Ernie Pinkston said. "It doesn't appear to be any fire spread to the upper floors, but again, we have our office of fire on the scene that's doing the investigation to give a final determination."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

