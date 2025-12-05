10 injured after fire breaks out at apartment building in West Humboldt Park

Ten residents were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a West Humboldt Park apartment building overnight.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started in the basement of the two-story building on Karlov Avenue just off North Avenue and quickly spread just after midnight.

Residents were forced to evacuate into the bitter cold to get to safety.

CFD said 10 residents were taken to local hospitals, including an 81-year-old woman.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.