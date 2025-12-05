Watch CBS News
10 injured after fire breaks out at apartment building in West Humboldt Park

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Ten residents were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a West Humboldt Park apartment building overnight.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started in the basement of the two-story building on Karlov Avenue just off North Avenue and quickly spread just after midnight. 

Residents were forced to evacuate into the bitter cold to get to safety. 

CFD said 10 residents were taken to local hospitals, including an 81-year-old woman. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

