1 dead, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting on Thursday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 6:50 p.m., a 49-year-old man was near the sidewalk and a 13-year-old boy was inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, when two gunmen came up and started shooting.

The 49-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody Thursday evening. Area 4 detectives were investigating.