West Englewood balloon release honors slain violence prevention leader Andre Thomas

A Chicago area violence prevention leader who was shot and killed last weekend was remembered on Thursday with a balloon release in West Englewood.

Family members and community activists gathered at the nonprofit Integrity & Fidelity, the community violence intervention program founded by Andre Thomas, who was shot to death Saturday night in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Thomas spent decades rebuilding his life after serving time in prison — getting his start with violence prevention organizations like Ceasefire and eventually starting his own operation.

"He has met a lot of people, he has influenced a lot of people, and he has taught a lot of people exactly how to carry on and do this work," said anti-violence activist Dr. Crystal Toran.

Integrity & Fidelity dedicated itself to disrupting violence and changing lives.

"It's not going to be a loss if those he trained, if those that he taught take up his mantle and follow his teachings and turn to what he was trying to do and help save others' lives," said Ald. David Moore (17th).

Thomas' murder was captured on surveillance video, which shows the shooter approaching Thomas in a parking lot and firing at close range.

Police have made no arrests in the case. Thomas' family told CBS News Chicago that he worked closely with law enforcement. Police have assured them dozens of detectives are investigating the shooting.