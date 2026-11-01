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Crime

Man shot, killed in Chicago Heights, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot and killed this weekend in the south Chicago suburb of Chicago Heights.

Chicago Heights police said at 9:24 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 400 block of West 14th Street after a SoundThinking gunshot detection alert.

Police found a man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Illinois State Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force have been called in for assistance.

Further information was not immediately confirmed.

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