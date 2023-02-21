Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured battling house fire in West Elsdon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighter injured putting out flames in West Elsdon
Firefighter injured putting out flames in West Elsdon 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Paramedics rushed a firefighter to the hospital early Tuesday after a house fire in the West Elsdon neighborhood near Midway International Airport.

The firefighter was injured while working to put out the flames near 53rd and Avers, where the fire started around 5 a.m.

Crews quickly had the kitchen fire out. It's not clear how the firefighter got hurt.

No word yet what started the fire.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 9:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.