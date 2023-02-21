Firefighter injured battling house fire in West Elsdon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Paramedics rushed a firefighter to the hospital early Tuesday after a house fire in the West Elsdon neighborhood near Midway International Airport.

The firefighter was injured while working to put out the flames near 53rd and Avers, where the fire started around 5 a.m.

Crews quickly had the kitchen fire out. It's not clear how the firefighter got hurt.

No word yet what started the fire.