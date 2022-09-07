'We're here to play ball': Chicago Bears looking towards the future with the draft in the rearview mirror

Chicago Bears looking towards the future with the draft in the rearview mirror

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quarterback Justin Fields already has a win ahead of Sunday's opener with the San Francisco 49ers.

He's been elected one of four season captains, along with Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Cody Whitehair. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has more on a QB who, maybe surprisingly, does not have an axe to grind.

Quarterback Justin Fields first start of year two comes against one of the team's that passed on him in last year's draft.

The San Francisco 49ers took Trey Lance number three overall, Fields was picked at 11. While Darnell Mooney said Fields will make the 49ers pay for that, Fields seems to have clearly moved on.

"That's just Moon being Moon. The draft doesn't matter at this point. Like Mooney for example, he got passed by 32 teams. At this point, it's week one. We're hear to play ball. We're not worried about last year's draft. 'Oh this team passed on me.' I'm not worried about that," Fields said.

It's still not clear what the starting offensive line will look like in front of Fields. Lucas Patrick is back on the practice field after breaking his right thumb early in camp. The expected starting center says he has played with a cast before, but that was at guard.

"Super functional. I've done it before in my career. My rookie year coming out broke my hand, played all camp with broken hand. Early on in Green Bay with a club, so nothing new for me," Patrick said

Patrick wouldn't say if he's even tried snapping with a cast on yet. It remains a possibility he will play at guard, but the Bears could just stick with Sam Mustipher at center and Teven Jenkins at right guard which has been the combo for the past few weeks.