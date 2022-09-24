4 dead, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and eight others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday.

At least two of the victims are under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the South Austin neighborhood Friday evening.

Police say around 5:25 p.m., the boy was shot by an unknown suspect, in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the body.

Later in the evening, a 13-year-old boy was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 8:35 p.m.

The victim was standing with a friend when a black SUV fired shots, Police said.

He was transported by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left ankle.

A man was shot while driving in Little village Friday night.

The victim, 26, was driving a vehicle, in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue around 10:39 p.m., when an occupant on a black motorcycle fired shots.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and transported by CFD in good condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 1:24 a.m. Saturday, in the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Road, a 25-year-old woman was driving westbound on Roosevelt when shots were fired from a vehicle. The victim was transported by CFD in fair condition to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

· At 12:37 a.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street, a man and woman were driving in a vehicle westbound on 43rd Street when an occupant in a Ford sedan fired shots. A 21-year-old man drove to Holy Cross and was transferred to Mt. Sinai in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body. A 19-year-old woman was taken to Holy Cross and was also transferred to Mt. Sinai in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

· At 1:26 a.m. Saturday, in the 7100 block of North Clark Street, two men were standing in a parking lot when shots were fired from a group of people. A 37-year-old man was dropped off at St. Francis with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old man was also dropped off at St. Francis Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

· At 2:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, a 30-year-old man was in a rear yard attending a gathering when a known male fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

· At 1:57 a.m. Saturday, in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street, a man was standing on the sidewalk with a large group of people when shots were fired. The victim was transported by CFD with gunshot wounds to the body to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead.

· At 3:58 a.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of West Ogdon Avenue, a 30-year-old man was discovered on the street with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

· At 4:08 a.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of South Homan, a 31-year-old man was inside a vehicle traveling northbound on Homan when he heard shots then felt pain. He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to his back in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident. Area detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.