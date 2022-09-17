1 dead, 22 wounded in Chicago shootings during the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and 22 others are wounded in shootings across Chicago during the weekend. Three of the victims are under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg by gunfire Friday night in the 3000 block of West Wellington in Lakeview around 5:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital initially reported in good condition.

A 10-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk with his father in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside Friday night.

The two were walking along with another male and another child around 8:37 p.m. when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots.

The boy was shot in the left leg and taken by his father to Comer Children's Hospital and is listed in good condition.

Police found a man critically wounded in the 1900 block of East 81 Street in South Chicago around 10:16 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call and discovered a man, 23, in a silver truck unresponsive.

The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the right bicep and flank and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 1100 block of West Hubbard Street in West Loop Around 10:35 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when an occupant in a white Durango fired shots.

The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 11:46 p.m. Friday, in the 500 block of North Sawyer Avenue, a woman, 42, was standing on the street when shots were fired in the area and the victim was struck. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and stomach and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 11:40 p.m. Friday, in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

· At 12:25 a.m. Saturday, in the 3200 block of South Lithuanica Avenue, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a male approached shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

· At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 1800 block of South Racine Avenue, two men were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired by an unknown male. A 34-year-old man was transported to Stroger by the CFD in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Another 34-year-old man was transported to Stroger by the CFD in good condition with a gunshot wound to both legs.

· At 12:18 Saturday, in the 2700 block of West 68th Street, a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and is listed in good condition. The victim would not give any details on the incident.

· At 12:34 a.m. Saturday, in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue, a 25-year-old man was driving a vehicle on Diversey when an occupant in a white Jeep fired shots. The victim drove to Ascension St. Mary with gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead.

· At 1:08 a.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive, a 32-year-old man was involved in a fight with another man when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

· At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive, a 27-year-old man was walking in the sidewalk when a group of people began to beat him and an offender fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Northwestern in good condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

· At 2:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of South Central Park Avenue, a 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when shots were fired. The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the right foot.

· At 3:35 a.m. Saturday, in the 6300 block of South Halsted Street, a 29-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at St. Bernard's in good condition with gunshot wounds to the right foot.

· At 4:06 a.m. Saturday, in the 4300 block of North Troy Street, an unaged male was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain. His father drove him to a local hospital for treatment. Victim suffered gunshot wounds on his left hand and right elbow. Victim is being very uncooperative with the investigation.

· At 1:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 4800 block of South Justine Street, two men were at a house party standing outside when a black SUV drove by and started shooting at a group of people. A 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the right shoulder & back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the lower leg and transported to U of C Hospital in an unknown condition. Offenders fled in unknown direction.

· At 12:22 a.m. Saturday, in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue, a woman, 24, was inside a vehicle when she was struck multiple times to the body. The victim was transported to U of C Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

· At 12 p.m. Saturday, in the 4700 block of South Prairie, on Sep. 17, 2022, three men were near the street when they were approached by a black-in-color Cadillac Escalade and an occupant from within produced a handgun and fired shots. A 26-year-old man was struck in the foot, a 29-year-old man was struck in the ankle, and a 35-year-old man was struck in both legs. All three victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

No one is in custody in either shooting.

This is a developing story.