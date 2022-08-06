4 dead, 21 wounded in shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead, and 21 others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least four of the victims are under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 22, was shot while outside in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 12800 block of South Lowe around 6:19 p.m.

Police say the victim was on the street when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body by an unknown offender.

The victim was self-transported to Ingalls Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

A man was grazed by bullets while walking in Englewood Friday.

Police said the victim, 43, was walking on the sidewalk, in the 900 block of West 69th Street around 9:45 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition with graze wounds to the left arm and abdomen.

A 31-year-old man was shot near an alley in Auburn Gresham Friday night.

The victim was on the sidewalk, in the 7900 block of South Laflin around 10:27 p.m., when an unknown offender fired shots from an alley.

The victim was transported by the CFD to Christ in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

A man was shot while on the sidewalk in Archer Heights.

The 21-year-old victim was on the sidewalk Friday, in the 5000 block of South Kildare around 10:22 p.m., when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots.

The victim was transported by the CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

A man was shot while driving in West Englewood.

The 35-year-old victim was driving southbound, in the 5900 block of South Justine around 10:34 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was transported to U of C by the CFD in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

In other shooting from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 12:49 a.m. Saturday, in the 1500 block of East 74th Street, a 48-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a dark sedan fired shots. The victim shot in the abdomen was transported to U of C by the CFD in critical condition.

· At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of North Kilbourn, a 31-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots. The victim was shot in the buttocks and was transported to Mt. Sinai by the CFD in good condition.

· At 10:14 p.m. Friday, in the 3900 block of South King Drive, two 17-year-old victims were walking on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain. The first victim was dropped off at St Bernard's Hospital and was transferred to Stroger in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The second victim was also dropped off at St. Bernard's and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

· At 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 7400 block of South Calumet, a male adult was standing on the sidewalk with several people when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the left leg and transported to U of C in good condition.

· At 1:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of West 18th Street, a 29-year-old man was driving eastbound on 18th Street when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots. The victim was shot in the face and transported to Stroger by the CFD in fair condition.

· At 2:13 a.m. Saturday, in the 4300 block of South Wood, a man, 27, was driving eastbound on 43rd Street when several males fired from the corner. The victim was shot in the back and was transported by the CFD to Stroger in good condition.

· At 1:50 a.m. Saturday, in the 6800 of South Wolcott, two people were standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male fired shots. A 51-year-old man was transported to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm. A 56-year-old woman was transported to U of C in good condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.

· At 2:05 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, initial information related to officers by witnesses say a 29-year-old man was on a CTA Red Line train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to U of C with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.

· At 1:27 a.m. Saturday, in the 9100 block of South Carpenter, two teens were walking on the sidewalk when a male offender approached on foot and fired shots. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital. A 15-year-old boy was also dropped off at Jackson Park hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

· At 2 a.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of South Canal, a 33-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at Stroger by friends and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

· At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 6700 block of South Crieger Avenue, a 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was dropped off at St. Bernard's in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

· At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of South Clark, two men were standing in a parking lot when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 29-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and pronounced dead. A 23-year-old man was also transported to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm.

· At 3:15 a.m. Saturday, in the 200 block of West 87th Street, a 26-year-old man was standing in a parking lot with several people when shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at Stroger with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

· At 3:48 a.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of West Erie, a 31-year-old man was walking outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. He was transported to Rush Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left ankle in good condition.

· At 4:43 a.m. Saturday, in the 7100 block of South Ashland, A 28-year-old man was inside his vehicle when an unidentified offender entered through the front passenger side and displayed a firearm. The offender then demanded his vehicle at which time he complied. As the offender was fleeing the scene a shot was fired in his direction. The victim was transported to U of C with one gunshot wound to his left leg in good condition.

· At 5:13 a.m. Saturday, in the 4000 block of West Monroe, A 30-year-old male victim was discovered outside unresponsive at the above location, he was transported to Mt. Sinai with one gunshot wound to his neck where he was pronounced dead.

· At 6:22 a.m. Saturday, in the 8300 block of South Peoria, A 34-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. He was transported to U of C with one gunshot wound to his left shoulder and one gunshot wound to his left wrist in good condition.

