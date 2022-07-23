1 dead, 20 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and 20 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, two men were wounded in the North Lawndale neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said a 30-year-old man was standing, in the 3200 block of West 13th Street around 8:29 p.m., when he was shot in the foot by an unknown offender.

The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was listed in fair condition.

A 26-year-old male also went into Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the thigh from the same incident.

A man, 22, was shot while outside in the Austin neighborhood Friday night.

The victim was standing on the street, in the 4700 block of Harrison Street around 9:30 p.m., when a black sedan approached, and an unknown offender began shooting.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm, chest, and two more to the right thigh and was taken to Loyola hospital in good condition.

A man, 25, was shot while driving Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said around 9:09 p.m., the victim was driving westbound, in the 11500 block of South Front Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A man is shot on the sidewalk in East Garfield Park Friday.

The victim, 25, was standing on the sidewalk, in the 3100 block of West Polk around 11:59 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

- At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, in the 4800 block of North Winthrop, a man, 28, was standing outside on the sidewalk when a black sedan approached and an unknown offender from inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim. The victim ran from the scene and realized he had sustained a graze wound to the left leg and was transported by CFD to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

- At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, a man, 34, was attending a party when a physical altercation took place and an unknown offender produced a handgun and shot the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported by CFD to Illinois Masonic in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

- At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 7200 block of South Yates, a man, 35, was in his vehicle when three unknown males approached and forced the victim out of the vehicle. A physical altercation ensued and one of the unknown offenders produced a handgun and began shooting at the victim. The victim ran and sustained three graze wounds to the left elbow, knee and wrist and was dropped off by an unknown person at Holy Cross hospital.

- Person shot at unknown time and address, a man, 32, was shot in the foot and transported by CFD to Stroger hospital in good condition. The victim was very uncooperative with police about when and where the incident took place and refused to answer any questions.

- At 3:24 a.m., in the 300 block of West 94th Place, a 29-year-old woman was sitting on the porch when she heard gunshots and immediately felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported by CFD to Christ hospital in good condition.

- At 11:50 p.m. Friday, in the 2200 block of West 18th Place, Two men were driving in a vehicle when unknown offenders began shooting at both victims. A 26-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back, a 27-year-old was shot in the left ankle. Both self-transported to Mt Sinai hospital in good condition.

- 3:17 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of West Division Street, officers on foot patrol in the area heard shots and discovered two women. A 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left side of the head and was transported by CFD to Northwestern hospital in good condition. A 26-year-old woman was shot twice in the left leg and buttocks and was transported by CFD to Northwestern hospital in good condition. One offender was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and a weapon was recovered.

- At 1:47 a.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of West Jackson, a group of individuals were standing in the street when a black truck approached and an unknown male exited the vehicle with a rifle and begins shooting at the group. A man, 37, suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported to Mt Sinai hospital in good condition. A 40-year-old man was grazed in the right hand to Mt Sinai hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the back and was transported to Mt Sinai in good condition. A 40-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and self-transported to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

- At 4:16 a.m. Saturday, in the 8700 block of South Lafayette, A woman, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the body. She was standing outside with a group of people when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital but will be transferred to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

- At 5:34 a.m. Saturday, in the 7100 block of South Merril, a man, 43, was shot in the leg. The victim had an argument with an unknown male offender at which point the offender shot the victim. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

- 7:19 a.m. Saturday, in the 3300 block of West 28th Street, a man, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was standing outside when a gray vehicle approached and began firing shots in the victim's direction. The vehicle then fled. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.