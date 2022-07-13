Watch CBS News
Wednesdays at the Plaza summer concert series returns in downtown Aurora

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora, Ill. (CBS) – Want to enjoy some free music in downtown Aurora?

The "Wednesdays at the Plaza" summer concert series is back and kicks off with "Raices Latin Jazz."

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will take place at Aurora's Millennium Plaza Gazebo near Galena and Stolp Avenue.

The series is scheduled for every Wednesday through August 10. 

