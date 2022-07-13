Wednesdays at the Plaza summer concert series returns in downtown Aurora
Aurora, Ill. (CBS) – Want to enjoy some free music in downtown Aurora?
The "Wednesdays at the Plaza" summer concert series is back and kicks off with "Raices Latin Jazz."
The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will take place at Aurora's Millennium Plaza Gazebo near Galena and Stolp Avenue.
The series is scheduled for every Wednesday through August 10.
