WeatherTech deadly shooting suspect in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect in last week's deadly shooting at the WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook is due back in court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Charles McKnight is accused of killing one person and injuring two others. He worked for a temporary employment agency and had been working at WeatherTech for a few weeks.

The agency said it used a separate company for background checks and that McKnight signed an affidavit saying he had no prior criminal charges.

He did face criminal charges in several cases dating as far back as 2013, but all of the charges were dropped. McKnight's bond is set for $5 million.