Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chances increase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a few showers are expected this afternoon. With sunset, rain increases with the chance for thunderstorms. Very unsettled and mild tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms at times.

The best chance for severe weather will be afternoon into the night. Damaging winds with the strongest cells and tornadoes are possible, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Beautiful clearing for the end of the workweek and for the Easter weekend.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS LIKELY. THUNDER AT TIMES. LOW 42. GUSTY WINDS.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. SEVERE THREAT AFTERNOON INTO THE NIGHT. HIGH 65. GUSTY WINDS.

WEDNESDAY: LEFTOVER RAIN IN THE MORNING. THEN WINDY. HIGH 68.