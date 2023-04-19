Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chances ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Getting warmer
Chicago First Alert Weather: Getting warmer 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Isolated storm chances stay with us the rest of today, but the higher threat for active weather will be Thursday, especially later in the afternoon or evening as the main cold front arrives.

bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS
skycast-tonight.png
CBS

Large hail and damaging winds will accompany the strongest storms, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

skycast-tomorrow.png
CBS
severe-storm-timeline.png
CBS

Once the front passes, we are left with a chilly weekend.

am.png
CBS
pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: EVENING STORM CHANCE OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 63.

THURSDAY: STORMS INCREASE LATER IN THE AFTERNOON. WARM WINDS. HIGH 75.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY & COOLER. HIGH 65.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 2:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.