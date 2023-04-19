Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chances ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Isolated storm chances stay with us the rest of today, but the higher threat for active weather will be Thursday, especially later in the afternoon or evening as the main cold front arrives.

Large hail and damaging winds will accompany the strongest storms, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Once the front passes, we are left with a chilly weekend.

TONIGHT: EVENING STORM CHANCE OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 63.

THURSDAY: STORMS INCREASE LATER IN THE AFTERNOON. WARM WINDS. HIGH 75.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY & COOLER. HIGH 65.

