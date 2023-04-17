Chicago First Alert Weather: Slow clearing overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure continues to pinwheel over the northern Great Lakes, clouds and flurries linger this afternoon.

CBS

CBS

Once the system departs tonight, gradual clearing begins.

CBS

Next storm chance arrives mid-week, with a storm chance Wednesday and increasing rain and thunder for Thursday.

CBS

CBS

Cooler weather on the other side for the upcoming weekend.

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. LOW 32.

TUESDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. HIGH 57.

WEDNESDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 70.

CBS