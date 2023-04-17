Chicago First Alert Weather: Slow clearing overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure continues to pinwheel over the northern Great Lakes, clouds and flurries linger this afternoon.
Once the system departs tonight, gradual clearing begins.
Next storm chance arrives mid-week, with a storm chance Wednesday and increasing rain and thunder for Thursday.
Cooler weather on the other side for the upcoming weekend.
TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. LOW 32.
TUESDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. HIGH 57.
WEDNESDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 70.
