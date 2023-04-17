Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Slow clearing overnight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns Tuesday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns Tuesday 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure continues to pinwheel over the northern Great Lakes, clouds and flurries linger this afternoon.

mkay-current-surface-map.png
CBS
bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

Once the system departs tonight, gradual clearing begins.

skycast-tonight.png
CBS

Next storm chance arrives mid-week, with a storm chance Wednesday and increasing rain and thunder for Thursday. 

next-2-days-pm.png
CBS
cbsn-2022.png
CBS

Cooler weather on the other side for the upcoming weekend.

bar-graph-precipitation-chances-pm.png
CBS
high-temperatures-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. LOW 32.

TUESDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. HIGH 57.

WEDNESDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 70.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.