Chicago First Alert Weather: Shower chances tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're expecting isolated showers along the cold frontal passage for Tuesday. This front is weak and does not have a lot of moisture along it, but we'll see cooler weather with highs in the middle 70s.
It'll clear up on Wednesday, with full sun to close the workweek, according to Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
We're also watching shower chances for Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
TUESDAY: PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 75.
WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 74.
THURSDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 75.
