Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected for New Year's Eve
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers are expected for the final day of 2023.
Clouds and 30s are expected for the first few days of 2024, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.
Tonight:
Cloudy. Snow showers are possible by morning. Low 30.
Tomorrow:
Snow showers. Less than .5" of accumulation. High 35.
EXTENDED
Highs stays in the 30s all next week. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies all next week.
