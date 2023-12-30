Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected for New Year's Eve

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds, near-normal temps
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds, near-normal temps 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers are expected for the final day of 2023. 

Clouds and 30s are expected for the first few days of 2024, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.

Tonight:

Cloudy. Snow showers are possible by morning. Low 30.

Tomorrow:

Snow showers. Less than .5" of accumulation. High 35.

EXTENDED

Highs stays in the 30s all next week. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies all next week.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 3:18 PM CST

