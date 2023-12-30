Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected for New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers are expected for the final day of 2023.

Clouds and 30s are expected for the first few days of 2024, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis.

Tonight:

Cloudy. Snow showers are possible by morning. Low 30.

Tomorrow:

Snow showers. Less than .5" of accumulation. High 35.

EXTENDED

Highs stays in the 30s all next week. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies all next week.

